Northeast Dubois Says Students Are Respecting Mask Mandate; Construction Near Completion

The Northeast Dubois School Corporation held its monthly school board meeting last night.

The board gave an update on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the school corporation. Teachers and principals praised students for embracing mask use. Students who are getting quarantined are getting work done according to Intermediate School Principal Ryan Case.

School Superintendent Bill Hochgesang says he’s very proud of the students this year in regards to dealing with the pandemic.

George Link with VPS and Clerk of Works Gary Bair gave their monthly construction update on the Junior/Senior High School. Hochgesang says that there are some things that need to be finished but the construction is near completion.

Hochgesang brought up that the Governor’s Mask Mandate will either end or be updated before the next meeting so Hochegesang asked what everyone wanted to do if there are any changes. Secretary Kelly Knies commented suggesting that if the mask mandate ends statewide, it should end corporation-wide. However, no motion was made.

A Budget Hearing was opened at 7:02pm

Northeast Dubois has advertised the 2021 budget on July 29th 2020, which includes the Capital Projects and the Bus Replacement Funds in Gateway and on the Corporation Website.

The Budget Hearing was then closed.

With Celestine Elementary School closed, the deed needed to be transferred to the Diocese of Evansville and St. Isidore Catholic Church. The Diocese approved the deed transfer as did the board.

Due to a law change, students are not allowed to cross the highway when loading or unloading the bus. Bus Route #5 has an issue with one stop. A parent has agreed to allow the bus to unload on the wrong side and wait for the child so that child may cross the road safely. The board approved.

The Teacher Appreciation Grant policy was approved.

The Teacher Evaluation System was presented to the board and was approved.