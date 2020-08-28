Oakland City University offering $1,000 scholarship

Oakland City University Adult and Professional Studies Centers if offering a $1,000 scholarship!

To be eligible, students must fill out the free application and FASFA, be accepted into the university, and register for the October 2020 start date. If they are online students, they need to register for the September 2020 start date.

The scholarship will be awarded on two payments of $500 and are limited to tuition expenses.

In order to keep the scholarship, students must maintain satisfactory academic progress and continuous enrollment. Any break in enrollment will eliminate the award.

For more information, contact Kami Kneis at (812)-749-1322 or email kkneis@oak.edu .