Oakland City University Opens New Facility in Rockport

A new learning facility has opened in Spencer County.

Oakland City University held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony last night at their new location on State Road 66 in Rockport.

This location will offer Associate, Bachelor’s, as well as Master’s Degrees.

Oakland City University President Ron Dempsey says that the facility is to help adults in Rockport to finish or get the degree they always wanted.

Dempsey noted what makes this facility different than your average campus.

Oakland City University programs focus on business programs as well as some education programs.

To learn more about Oakland City University, head to oak.edu