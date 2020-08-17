Off-Road-Vehicle Accident Claims Life of Celestine Man

An off-road-vehicle accident claimed the life of Celestine man.

Saturday night, officers were called to State Road 164 in Celestine about the accident.

Police discovered that 39-year-old Isaac Frank of Celestine was driving the vehicle on private property when it overturned, throwing Frank off and pinning him underneath.

Frank was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is still ongoing.

Helmets and protective riding gear were not being worn at the time of the accident. Indiana Conservation Officers recommend using all available safety equipment. For more information on ORV safety, see offroad-ed.com/indiana