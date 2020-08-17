One person injured in two-vehicle crash north of Ferdinand

One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash north of Ferdinand.

57-year-old Craig Long of Crestwood Kentucky says he fell asleep while driving northbound on State Road 162, north of County Road 700 South on Monday morning.

Long went left of center and crashed into the side of 52-year-old Dane Barber of Montgomery’s semi-tractor.

Long was trapped in his vehicle and was rescued by St. Anthony First Responders.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper for non-life-threatening injuries.

Barber was not injured and refused treatment at the scene.

Barber’s 1998 International Semi Tractor suffered about $10,000 in damages.

Long’s 2013 Dodge Ram is a total loss.

State Road 162 was closed for about 45 minutes while crews cleared the scene.

It has since been reopened.