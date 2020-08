If your morning commute takes you through Huntingburg, you may need to find an alternate route to work.

The railroad crossing on US 231 in Huntingburg is closing at 7 am on Wednesday, August 12th for repair work.

The crossing is expected to be back open early Wednesday evening.

For more information, contact the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211.