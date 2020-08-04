Red, White, & Brauen Music Festival Postponed to 2021

The RWB Music Fest (Red, White, & Brauen Music Festival) originally scheduled for , 2020, has been postponed until , 2021.

Craig Morgan and Terri Clark will co-headline the concert set to take place at Uebelhor Toyota on 12th Avenue in Jasper, Indiana. Special guests will include David Ball, Channing Wilson, and Andy Brasher.

Lance Yearby, President of Rally Point Events stated, “Despite incorporating safety measures that adhered to all industry and CDC guidelines, the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Dubois County led to concern for our guests’ safety. This is not the outcome for which we had hoped, but we must prioritize the safety of our fans, artists, staff, and community.

Yearby continued, “We look forward to next year’s show and continuing our organization’s mission to raise funds for veteran organizations. Music is the perfect way to bring the community together and we intend to do so in a safe environment.”

Tickets for the new date are available now through , 2020 for only $25 each. After , 2020, tickets are $30 each. Space is limited and fans are encouraged to purchase in advance at: RWBMusicFest.com. All previously sold tickets will be honored for the new date.

Rally Point Events is a 501c3 entity comprised of volunteers who organize events to support veteran organizations in the tri-state area. Proceeds from the event benefit local veteran organizations.