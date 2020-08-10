Shirley J. Fromme, age 71, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:03 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at home.

Shirley was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 12, 1949, to Leroy and Mildred (Eckert) Wehr. She married Bernard Fromme on November 13, 1971, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a 1967 graduate of Jasper High School and was then a Teacher’s Assistant for Greater Jasper Schools for several years and worked for the Dubois County Courthouse as well.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, St. Ann’s Society, and the Jasper Museum.

Shirley enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also liked sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts fan.

Surviving are her husband, Bernard Fromme, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Stacey Fromme, Jasper, IN, Melanie (Craig) Lindauer, Ferdinand, IN, and one son, Jeremy (Bridget) Fromme, Jasper, IN, three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Fromme and Madison and Nolan Lindauer, two sisters, Alice (George) Roush, Christine (Ed) Hollinden, both of Jasper, IN, three brothers, Larry (Beverly) Wehr, Birdseye, IN, Brent (Tina) Wehr, Jasper, IN, Jim (Susan) Wehr, Jasper, IN, one sister-in-law, Martha Wehr, Jasper, IN, and one brother-in-law, Tom Beckman, St. Anthony, IN.

Preceding her in death are one sister, Diane Beckman and one brother Richard L. Wehr.

A Mass of Christian burial for Shirley J. Fromme will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The St. Ann’s Society will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Alzheimer’s Association or to a favorite charity.

