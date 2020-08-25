Shoals Community School Corporation To Split High School Attendance into Two Groups to Limit Spread of Illness

Shoals Community School Corporation is making some changes to its academic year.

According to the corporation’s Facebook page, there are 10 total highs school students sick out of 217 students.

School officials say this is not a total of positive COVID-19 cases, but it is a total amount of students out sick due to any reason.

It is also about the same number they had at this time last year.

The Martin County Health Department asked the school to split divide the high school students into two groups to help limit the spread of illnesses, including COVID-19.

Here’s how it works:

-Students will be divided into Group A and Group B

-Group A will attend physically on Monday and Tuesday. They will attend school virtually from Wednesday to Friday.

-Group B will attend school in person on Thursday and Friday and will attend virtually Monday through Wednesday.

This will help the school cut the highs school class sizes in half to maintain a distance of 6 feet in all classrooms.

High School students will be notified about which group they are in today. This schedule goes into effect on Wednesday.

For more information, visit the Shoals Community School Corporation Facebook page.