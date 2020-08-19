Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce Announce Annual Golf Scramble for October

The Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce says that their Annual Golf Scramble is on!

The Scramble will be at the Christmas Lake Golf Course on Friday, October 16th. Registration will begin at 8:00 am and the Shot Gun Start will begin at 9:00 am.

The cost is $100 per player. The fee includes green fees, cart, goodie bag, lunch, and a drink ticket.

There will be a Bloody Mary Bar brought on by the Spencer County Community Foundation.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

To sign up or for more information, call Kathy at 812-649-2186 or email kathy@SpencerCountyChamber.org