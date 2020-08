State Troopers are asking for your help in locating a stolen trailer.

A 20-foot 2021 Aluma 8220B aluminum utility trailer was taken from Sharp Trailers on State Road 57 in Elnora on Sunday night.

A possible vehicle of interest is a black Dodge Journey with a Bartholomew County plate.

If you have any information, call the Indiana State Police Jasper Post at (812)-482-1441 and leave a message for Trooper Wilson.