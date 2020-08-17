Vice President Pence takes private trip to Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial

Posted By: Ann Powell August 17, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence surprised residents by taking an unannounced trip to Spencer County on Monday.

Pence arrived to the Evansville Regional Airport by midmorning before taking a motorcade to the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial.

According to the Courier and Press, Pence visited the memorial to film a television ad.

The park was partially closed to the public between 8:30 and 4 pm “to provide security and ensure public safety during a filming event.”

