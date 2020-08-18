Vincennes man facing 7 years in prison for attempted rape

A Vincennes man is sentenced to 7 years in prison after attempting to rape a Jasper woman.

46-year-old Joshua Palmer was sentenced by Dubois County Prosecutor, Anthony Quinn, on Tuesday.

Palmer was arrested in November 2017 after attempting to get into a woman’s apartment in Jasper.

The victim says she was moving items out of her apartment before it was fumigated for pests the next day and dead-bolted the door before her last trip.

Before taking out the last few items, she saw the doorknob turn and the door slightly opened.

After hearing Palmer’s voice outside the door, she called 911.

Palmer was found outside the apartment with his pants unzipped and wearing a black glove.

Police also discovered a knife in Palmer’s pocket, along with condoms, a bondage device, and sex toys.

A handgun, gorilla mask, binoculars, tape, baby oil, black gloves, two cameras, and a tool bag were also found in his vehicle nearby.

Dubois County Prosecutor, Anthony Quinn, released the following statement about the sentence:

“Our community is safer today with this man off the street and behind bars for the next several years. I commend the victim for following her instincts and calling the police, and I thank the officers that worked this case for the excellent efforts.” “I also appreciate my deputy prosecutor, Brian Lucchi, for his tireless work here on behalf of Dubois County.”

Prosecutor Quinn further added, “While no one was injured in this case, the outcome could have easily been different. If it weren’t for the victim thinking to lock the deadbolt, we may be in a different situation today. I urge all those in our community to be vigilant, trust your gut, and contact law enforcement if you see anything suspicious. As always, my office and I, and the police we work with, are here to serve and protect.”