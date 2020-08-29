Vincennes University Enrollment Up for Fall 2020 Semester

Enrollment for Vincennes University is up.

Enrollment numbers for the 2020 Fall Semester were reported during a call-in meeting of the Board of Trustees on Aug. 26.

Senior Director of External Relations Sarah Fortune reported enrollment at the VU Jasper campus with 529 students, a 15-percent increase from last fall. Additionally, Distance Education experienced a two percent increase in enrollment to 590 students. The numbers were calculated as of the first day of classes.

The enrollment increases can be credited to new enrollment, inventive partnerships, along with significant developments in admissions, marketing, and communications.

University-wide enrollment decreased only by four percent, much lower than the national average of between 10 and 30 percent for two-year schools.

Throughout the University system, VU is said to have been successful in creating business and industry partnerships as well as providing quality graduates to fill in-demand workforce needs.