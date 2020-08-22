Vincennes University- Jasper announces new internship program

Vincennes University-Jasper Campus has a new internship.

The campus created the Business and Information Technology internship program by partnering with local businesses.

This program enhances the associate’s degree program in businesses and information technology by providing students with a paid internship while enrolled at VUJC full time.

Graduates from this program are in high demand both locally, and across the state.

The program includes a two-year degree in Business or Information Technology.

For more information, visit vinu.edu.