Walkers Notice Red Stream at Jasper Riverwalk; No Known Cause of Color Change

Some walkers were seeing red last night. Literally.

Some streams at the Jasper Riverwalk seemed to have turned the color red. Pictures of the streams have circulated around social media.

While we’re not exactly sure why the water has turned to red, some quick research shows that it could be sediments flowing through the water, a large algal bloom, or even dye.

The City of Jasper announced on their Facebook that they are looking into the matter.