Washington County Corrections Officer Arrested After Getting Sexually Involved with an Inmate

A Washington County corrections officer was arrested Monday afternoon after investigators learned of possible inappropriate contact between Jail staff and a female inmate.

On Monday morning, Washington County Sheriff Brent Miller learned of possible sexual contact between a female inmate housed at the Washington County Jail and 27-year-old corrections officer Jacob Silverthorn. The contact supposedly happened a few days before when Silverthorn was overseeing the facility. Sheriff Miller immediately contacted Indiana State Police Detective Travis Baker and requested an independent investigation into the allegations. It was also alleged Silverthorn provided liquid nicotine to the inmate.

After the investigation, Silverthorn was charged with one Level 5 felony count of Sexual Misconduct with an Inmate and one Level 5 Felony count of Trafficking with an Inmate.

Silverthorne was arrested without incident and is being held at the Scott County Jail. There is no bond set for his release.

This case is still under investigation, and all information will be turned over to the Washington County Prosecutor upon completion.