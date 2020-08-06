Washington Man Arrested After Pointing Gun At Another Outside of Bar

A man was arrested in Washington after pointing a gun at another person.
52-year-old Sean D. Klingle was arrested for pointing a firearm at a person and intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Tuesday night, Washington Police Department got a call about Klingle pointing a handgun at another man at the outside Mischler’s Tavern. This stemmed from an argument regarding a domestic incident involving a woman. After pointing his gun at the man, Klingle left the tavern and went home.
Police found Klingle in his home and arrested him without incident.
