Washington woman killed in crash on I-69

A crashed claimed the life of a Washington woman and put an Evansville woman behind bars.
It happened on I-69 near Washington on Friday evening.
24-year-old Kristen Arp of Washington was driving her moped northbound when she was struck from behind by a car driven by 25-year-old Jessica O’Bryan of Evansville.
Arp sustained fatal injuries from the crash.
O’Bryan was transported to Daviess County Hospital for minor injuries.
She is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and is being held in the Daviess County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
