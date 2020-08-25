Will Read and Sing For Food To Return in September at Lincoln Amphitheatre

An award-winning charity group is returning later this month.
Will Read and Sing for Food is reuniting for the first time since December 2018 for a Lincoln Amphitheatre performance and fundraiser on Saturday, September 19 at 6 p.m. central time.
The performance will feature humor writers Scott Saalman and Abbie Rumbach, as well as musicians Debbie Schuetter, Kyle Lueken, Marc Steczyk, and Rafaela Copetti-Schaick. Indiana Poet Laureate Matthew Graham will be a special guest.
From 2011 to 2018, Will Read and Sing for Food, a mix of live music and funny stories, raised over $162,000 for dozens of charities in southern Indiana.
Tickets are limited to less than one-fifth of the venue’s seating capacity to ensure extreme social distance is maintained. Tickets can be purchased at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com.
