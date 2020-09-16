2020 Rosenvolk German Medieval Festival canceled; Ferdinand Town Council sets trick-or-treating hours

Another local festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Ferdinand Town Council learned that the 2020 Rosenvolk German Medieval Festival was canceled during their monthly meeting on Tuesday night.

Although the festival’s founders, Catherine and Dan LeBlanc, are disappointed, Town Council President, Ken Sicard, says they are working hard on planning next year’s festival.

They are also planning a secondary event for the spring, called the Dragons of the Realm Fantasy Festival. This is scheduled to take place between Saturday, May 15th, and Sunday, May 16th, 2021 from 10 am to 6 pm at the 18th Street Park in Ferdinand.

The council also says that trick-or-treating hours are still scheduled to take place, with COVID-19 precautions in place.

This year’s hours are from 5 to 7 pm on Saturday, October 31st. And if you are trick or treating and notice that the porch light is off, council members say to not visit that house and move onto the next house.

And speaking of the spooky season, council members set a date for this year’s Monster Dash.

This year’s race will start at 10 am at the Tri-County YMCA on Saturday, October 31st. COVID-19 precautions will be set in place. More information about this event will be released at a later date.

Ferdinand Park Board President, Matt Weyer, also made a major announcement about the Old Town Lake Project at Tuesday night’s monthly meeting.

Weyer says there will be a special Open House and ribbon cutting celebrating the project’s completion on Saturday, September 26th, from 11 am to 3 pm at Old Town Lake. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 am.

Weyer says Kona Ice will help guests stay cool with frozen treats, and there will be a few activities for the kids.

The town’s parks department is also getting ready for phase two of the Old Town Lake project. To help with defraying the project’s costs; they are selling special merchandise as a fundraiser.

Council members also made progress on the 2021 budget. We will have more information about this in a later story.