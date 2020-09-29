Andry Found Guilty in Aiding Murder Case; Facing 46 to 65 Years

An Eckerty woman has just been found guilty in a 2017 murder case.

Sarah Andry was convicted of Aiding Murder and Aggravated Battery after a trial last week in the Dubois County Circuit Court. Andry was accused of aiding in the death of her fiancé, Darin Atkins.

Atkins was found dead in his home on July 19th, 2017. Andry was the one who called the police and told police that Atkins appeared to be beaten to death with a bat.

Andry gave multiple varying accounts of what happened to her fiance in interviews with police. Jason Atkins, who was also in a relationship with Andry at the time and had no relation to Darin, admitted to police that he and Andry went to Darin’s residence on the morning of July 19th, 2017, and got into a confrontation with Darin.

Jason said he took a baseball bat and struck Darin in the head once with it before Andry took the bat herself and struck Darin twice in the head.

Investigators were able to use witness testimony and digital evidence to reach a conviction.

Andry will now face sentencing on the Aiding Murder and Aggravated Battery felony convictions. Andry could face up to 65 years on the Aiding Murder charge and up to 16 years on the Aggravated Battery charge. Sentencing is expected to take place on October 23, 2020, at 1:00 PM in the Dubois Circuit Court.