Bennett Found Guilty in Spencer County Murder Trial

A Spencer County murder trial came to an end last night.

On Tuesday, a jury found 52-year-old Alan Bennett guilty in the murder of 62-year-old Linda Bowman.

On March 6th, 2019, Bowman was found dead in her Grandview home from a gunshot wound to the head. Bennett was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, however, he survived. After being treated at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Bennett was placed into custody.

Bennett is set to be sentenced on October 13th.