Birdseye Man Arrested After Threatening to Blow Up Perry County Courthouse

A Birdseye man is behind bars after threatening to blow up the Perry County Courthouse.

Monday afternoon, a woman called the Perry County Clerk’s Office about a traffic citation that was given to her. She became upset with the answers she was given by the Clerk’s Office employee.

Suddenly, a man got on the phone and got upset with the employee. The man stated that he was going to “blow them all up”.

The Clerk’s Office Employee became upset and the man hung up the phone.

The woman called back, stating that the man on the phone was her boyfriend.

Perry County Officers immediately tried to identify the man that threatened the employee. They were able to find that the man was 41-year-old Shane Schlacter of Birdseye.

Perry County Officers then met with Dubois County Sheriff Deputies. They were able to head to Schlacter’s residence and arrest him without incident.

Schlacter was charged with a Level 5 Felony County of Intimidation.