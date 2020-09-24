Birdseye man leads police on a chase

A Birdseye man has been detained after leading police on a chase through multiple counties.

The pursuit began after 38-year-old John Carter first went to a clinic in Perry County for injuries.

When doctors tried to treat him, Carter became uncooperative, combative, and acting erratically, before speeding away on State Road 162 from Santa Claus.

Police tried pulling Carter over just north of Ferdinand, but he continued driving over 90 mph and crossed over State Road 64 into Jasper.

The pursuit came to end near Vincennes University Jasper Campus after Carter came out of his vehicle and began stabbing himself with a metal wire.

Carter was quickly detained and transported to Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Police believe Carter was under the influence of an unknown narcotic or drug.

The investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed yet.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty.