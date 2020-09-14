Body Remains Found in Daviess County

Daviess County Sheriff Deputies are working to identify human remains that were discovered over the weekend.

A Maysville resident found the remains near Hawkins Creek, East of County Road 300 West on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says they are unsure if the remains are those of Dan Grannan, who went missing in the Maysville area in August 2019. However, the Grannan family has been notified as a courtesy.

Deputies are working with the Indiana State Police and say that the investigation is in its early stages. Forensic testing is needed before a proper identification can be made.

There is no time frame for when these tests will be completed.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.