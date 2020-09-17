Clara Fay Rust, age 81, of Huntingburg, passed away at 4:25 a.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

She was born July 5, 1939, in Dubois County, to Oscar and Verona (Whitsitt) Heim; and married Don E. Rust on May 25, 1959, in the Salem Parsonage. Clara worked as a custodian at Crestview and Huntingburg Elementary schools for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, quilting and weaving rugs; but most of all, she enjoyed her family and loved being grandma. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Don E. Rust, who passed away on February 7, 2019; her parents; one son, Mark “Porky” Rust, who passed away on January 4, 2019; and by sisters.

She is survived by two sons, Steve (Erin) Rust and Ron (Gretchen) Rust both of Huntingburg; one brother, Jim (Tonya) Heim of Holland; one sister, Mary Morris of Dale; by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Clara Fay Rust will be private. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com