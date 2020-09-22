Daviess County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state.
The county took home the top spot for the fifth month in a row with an August rate of 3.5%.
Martin County was ranked second in the state with a jobless rate of 3.9%.
Dubois County took home the ninth spot with a 4.5% rate.
Numbers for the surrounding counties include Spencer, Warrick, and Gibson counties with a 4.7% rate, Perry with a 5.5% rate, Pike at a 5.4%, Crawford County at 5.8%, Knox with a 5.1% rate, Vanderburgh at 6.4%, and Orange County with a jobless rate of 8.1%.
The statewide unemployment rate dropped to 6.4% in August, which is still below the national rate of 8.4%.
Be the first to comment on "Daviess County Keeps Lowest Unemployment Rate in the State for Fifth Straight Month"