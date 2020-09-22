Daviess County Keeps Lowest Unemployment Rate in the State for Fifth Straight Month

Daviess County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state.

The county took home the top spot for the fifth month in a row with an August rate of 3.5%.

Martin County was ranked second in the state with a jobless rate of 3.9%.

Dubois County took home the ninth spot with a 4.5% rate.

Numbers for the surrounding counties include Spencer, Warrick, and Gibson counties with a 4.7% rate, Perry with a 5.5% rate, Pike at a 5.4%, Crawford County at 5.8%, Knox with a 5.1% rate, Vanderburgh at 6.4%, and Orange County with a jobless rate of 8.1%.

The statewide unemployment rate dropped to 6.4% in August, which is still below the national rate of 8.4%.