Delmar L. Fuhrman, age 79 of Dubois passed away at 2:25 a.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Memorial Hospital & Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born at Dubois, Indiana on September 8, 1941 to Norman J. and Luetta (Meyer) Fuhrman. He married Florence Straw on August 19, 1961 at Lafayette, Indiana. Delmar was a graduate of Dubois High School and Purdue University with a degree in engineering. He was self-employed, working as a consultant and had previously worked for Home depot He enjoyed playing golf, reading and being a child of God.

Surviving, Wife of 59 years Florence Fuhrman.

One son, Delmar Furman Jr. Rhonda Beach, CA

One Daughter, Teresa (Steven) EiIand, Longwood, FL

One brother, Donald (Shirley) Fuhrman, Dubois, IN

Also nieces and nephews survive .Preceding him in death besides his parents are one son, Brian Fuhrman. Funeral services for Delmar Fuhrman will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with burial to follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Haysville .Friends may call one hour before service, Noon until the 1:00 p.m. service time at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville.

Covid-19 safety protocols will be mandatory for all family and friends in attendance-these include the use of face masks, observation of social distancing, and the use of hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting the facilities. The family greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange Fuhs Cancer Center of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper or the wishes of the family.

