Democrat candidates to hold meet and greet at Dog Haus on Friday

Dubois County residents have the chance to share their “beefs” with Democratic candidates on Friday evening.

County Council at Large candidates, Todd Cassidy and Matt Brosmer, and State Representative candidate for District 63, Teresa Kendall, are holding a meet and greet at the Dog Haus in Jasper from 5 to 7 pm on Friday evening.

Soft drinks for the event are free, and the Dog Haus will offer a free upgrade to an all-beef hotdog with the purchase of a meal.

Masks and social distancing are required.

For more information, visit Dubois County Democrats Facebook or Instagram pages, or head to duboiscountydemocrats.org.