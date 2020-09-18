Donald Eugene Wiesman, with full reliance on God, passed away from this life to the next, on , 2020. He passed away at home after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on , 1929, the son of the late Samuel and Gladys (Spurlock) Wiesman in Dubois County, Indiana. Don and his wife resided in North Palm Beach for 25 years before moving to North Carolina earlier this year to be closer to family.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret; son Jeff Wiesman (Lynn) of Summerfield; daughter Lisa Wiesman (Marion Peeples) of Oak Ridge; granddaughter Candace Garrison (Keith) of Greensboro; grandson Zane Wiesman of Summerfield; great-grandchildren Ella and Owen Garrison of Greensboro; and aunt Della Hemmerlein of Huntingburg, IN.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to AuthoraCare (Hospice of Greensboro) 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.