Dubois County District Process Center to hold special Saturday hours next weekend

The Dubois County Solid Waste District is holding another round of their special Saturday hours next week.

The monthly event takes place on Saturday, September 12th, from 8 am to 12 noon EDT and is specifically for those who can’t make it to the center during the week.

Items that are normally accepted at the processing center will be accepted during this time.

This includes electronics, appliances, household hazardous waste materials (HHW), fluorescent bulbs, cooking oil, large metal items, and tires.

Unloading assistance will not be provided, so you will need to bring a helper if you can’t unload items yourself.

Residents are required to wear a face-covering when on-site and are asked to stay inside their vehicle until they are greeted by the attendant.

One resident will be served at a time, so plan for delays.

Process Center Saturday is for Dubois County residents only and no businesses will be accepted.

Larger loads will be refused and referred to the Blackfoot landfill in Winslow.

The last Special Saturday hours event takes place on Saturday, October 3rd from 8 am to 12 noon.

These events will stop in the winter months and will resume in March.

For more information, visit duboiscountyrecycles.org or call the District at (812)-482-7865.