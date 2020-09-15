Dubois County Health Department confirms 1 new case of COVID-19

One new positive case of COVID-19 has been reported by the Dubois County Health Department.

Dubois County now has a total of 912 positive cases.

18 deaths have been reported as well.

7,849 residents tested have been tested for the virus, as of Tuesday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected are by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up Hoosiers.