Dubois County Health Department confirms 12 new cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed twelve new cases of COVID-19.

Dubois County now has a total of 1,021 positive cases.

Out of these 1,021 positive cases, approximately 132 cases are active, and 870 have recovered.

19 deaths have been reported as well.

8,514 residents tested have been tested for the virus, as of Wednesday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected are by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.