Dubois County Health Department Confirms 24 New Cases of COVID-19 Over September 19th Weekend

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 from over this past weekend.

13 were reported on Saturday, nine were reported on Sunday, and two were reported today.

Dubois County now has a total of 951 positive cases.

Out of these 951 positive cases, approximately 107 cases are active, with 826 recovered.

8,133 residents tested have been tested for the virus, as of Monday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected are by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.