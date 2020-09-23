Dubois County Health Department Confirms 5 New COVID-19 Cases as of September 23rd

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19.

Dubois County now has a total of 959 positive cases.

Out of these 959 positive cases, approximately 102 cases are active, with 839 recovered.

8,203 residents tested have been tested for the virus, as of Wednesday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected are by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.