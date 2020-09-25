Dubois County Health Department Confirms 5 New COVID-19 Cases as of September 25th

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19.

Dubois County now has a total of 969 positive cases.

Out of these 969 positive cases, approximately 101 cases are active, with 849 recovered.

8,275 residents have been tested for the virus, as of Thursday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected are by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.