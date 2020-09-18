Dubois County Health Department confirms 6 additional cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19.

Dubois County now has a total of 927 positive cases.

Out of these 927 positive cases, approximately 90 cases are active, and 819 have recovered.

18 deaths have been reported as well.

7,960 residents tested have been tested for the virus, as of Friday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected are by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.