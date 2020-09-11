Dubois County Health Department confirms 7 additional cases of COVID-19

Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Dubois County Health Department.

Dubois County now has a total of 895 positive cases.

17 deaths have been reported as well.

7,584 residents tested have been tested for the virus, as of Friday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up Hoosiers.