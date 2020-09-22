Dubois County Health Department offering drive-thru flu clinic Thursday

The Dubois County Health Department is offering another drive-thru flu clinic this week.

Residents who are 19 years and older can come to the health department between 8:30 and 11am on Thursday to get a flu shot.

You must bring your ID and insurance cards with you to the clinic.

Participants are asked to approach the Health Department from the north side.

The best route is using US 231 to Division Road and then South on Saint Charles Street.

When arriving, drive to the rear parking lot of the Health Department at 1187 South Saint Charles Street and present your ID and insurance card.

Daily walk-in flu shots are also available for all ages. Flu shot hours is from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

If you have any questions, call the Dubois County Health Department at (812)-481-7056.