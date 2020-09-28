Dubois County Health Department reports 29 new cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend

The Dubois County Health Department confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19 over this past weekend.

Nine cases were reported on Saturday, eleven were reported on Sunday, and nine were reported today.

Dubois County now has a total of 998 positive cases.

Out of these 998 positive cases, approximately 118 cases are active, with 861 recovered.

19 deaths have been reported as well.

8,419 residents tested have been tested for the virus, as of Monday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected are by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.