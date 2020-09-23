Dubois County highway engineer receives statewide award

A Dubois County highway engineer is getting state recognition.

Engineer Brent Wendholt was presented with the 2020 Outstanding Highway Engineer award on Sunday during the Association of Indiana Counties’ Virtual Annual Conference.

Wendholt received the award for his contributions to the county government throughout his years of public service.

Since May of 2014 when Wendholt became county engineer of Dubois County, he has played a key role in the organization development of the proposed mid states corridor project.

He has also been active in the progress of the countywide pedestrian bicycle trail. He created a small structure bridge inspection for under 20-foot bridges, updated the county subdivision ordinance, he designs all county bridge projects, and is currently the county ADA coordinator and Title VI coordinator.

Wendholt has been an active member of IACHES and is currently Southwest District Director. He also has the distinction of being a County Engineer who also is a past recipient of the IACHES Scholarship Award.