Dubois County Humane Society to change operating hours in October

The Dubois County Humane Society is making a minor change to their operating hours this fall.
Beginning on Tuesday, October 6th, the shelter’s hours will be Tuesday to Friday, from 3 pm to 6 pm, and on Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.
