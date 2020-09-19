Dubois County Humane Society to change operating hours in October

Posted By: Ann Powell September 19, 2020

The Dubois County Humane Society is making a minor change to their operating hours this fall.

Beginning on Tuesday, October 6th, the shelter’s hours will be Tuesday to Friday, from 3 pm to 6 pm, and on Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.

