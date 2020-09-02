Dubois County Reaches 854 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Dubois County now has 854 positive cases of COVID-19.

The Dubois County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, September 2nd.

Out of the 854 positive cases, 715 has recovered. This means that they are out of isolation and feeling well.

Still, only 17 deaths have been reported in the county because of COVID-19.

Around 6,845 people have been tested in the county.

