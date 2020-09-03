Dubois County reaches 858 positive cases of COVID-19

4 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Dubois County Health Department.

Dubois County now has a total of 858 positive cases.

17 deaths have been reported as well.

6,907 residents tested have been tested for the virus, as of Thursday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up Hoosiers.