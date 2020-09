New COVID-19 numbers for Dubois County are in.

As of Friday, there are five new reported cases of COVID-19.

This makes the county’s total 863 positive cases of COVID-19. Out of the 863 cases, 737 have recovered. This means that they are out of isolation and feeling well.

Only 17 people have died from the virus in the county.

Around 6,954 people have been tested for coronavirus in Dubois County.