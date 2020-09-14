Dubois County Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases and One Death Over Weekend

Dubois County’s COVID-19 Numbers are in.

Over the weekend, Dubois County Health Department has reported 16 new positive cases and one new death.

13 cases and the one death were reported on Saturday, one case was reported on Sunday, and two cases were reported today.

In total, Dubois County has reported 911 cases of COVID-19. 783 have recovered meaning that they are out of isolation and feeling well.

Remember, the best way to stay safe during COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, social distance, and to wear a mask.