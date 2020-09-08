Dubois County Sees 14 COVID-19 Cases Increase Over Labor Day Weekend

New COVID-19 numbers for Dubois County are in.

Over Labor Day Weekend, Dubois County Health Department saw a 14 case increase regarding positive cases of COVID-19.

This makes the county’s total 877 positive cases of COVID-19.

7 cases were reported on Saturday, 3 were reported on Sunday, 3 were reported on Monday, and 1 was reported on Tuesday.

Out of the 877 cases, 756 have recovered meaning that they are out of isolation and feeling well.

Around 7,377 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.