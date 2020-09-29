Dubois County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash involving ATV

Posted By: Ann Powell September 28, 2020

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident between ATV and a motor vehicle.

It happened on State Road 64 near County Road 750 West, about three and a half miles west of Huntingburg on Monday afternoon.

The roadway has since been reopened.

No other information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

