Dubois County Solid Waste District to hold open house next month

The Dubois County Solid Waste District is showing off their new installation next month.

The district is holding an open house to showcase their new off-grid solar installation in their Last Chance Corral at the processing center from 9 to 11 am EDT on Saturday, October 3rd.

Josh Ayers of Blue River Solar will be on-site to show off the system and answer questions about all sizes of off and on-grid solar installations.

Visitors will also have the chance to check out the district’s RC Flyers flying field and their solar-powered remote control airplane battery charger.

Members will even do demo flights for the public if the weather allows.

The Last Chance Corral is a new 18 x 30 carport style structure that houses items that were brought to the processing center to be disposed of but are being diverted from the landfill.

Any Dubois County resident may “shop” in the Last Chance Corral. Items are free, but cannot be resold.

Face coverings are required while on site. For more information, call the office (812)-482-7865 or visit the Dubois County Solid Waste District’s Facebook page.